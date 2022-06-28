Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lowered by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $45,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of ADI opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

