Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.30.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ADI opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $141.69 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after buying an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

