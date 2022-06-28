Analysts Offer Predictions for Symrise AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symrise in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Symrise’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($112.77) to €107.00 ($113.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $27.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

