Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT at $19.54

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.