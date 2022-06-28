Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $147.40

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

