Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 2,415.36

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,415.36 ($29.63).

A number of analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.93) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.85) to GBX 1,075 ($13.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

ASC opened at GBX 867.65 ($10.64) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,745.38. The firm has a market cap of £867.13 million and a PE ratio of 26.40. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 775 ($9.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($601,309.88).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

