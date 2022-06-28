Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $183.83

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,556,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.