Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $218.33

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

