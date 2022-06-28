Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 583.75

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.75 ($7.16).

BME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.83) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 387.30 ($4.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.93. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

