Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $36.13

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $414.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

