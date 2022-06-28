Analysts Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTRUY shares. DZ Bank downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.