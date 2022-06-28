Analysts Set Expectations for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after buying an additional 582,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,479,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

