Analysts Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

