Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,081,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,387,000 after purchasing an additional 313,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

