Analysts Set FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target at $7.33

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period.
About FinVolution Group (Get Rating)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
