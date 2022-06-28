Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $155.69

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.69.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

HLT stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

