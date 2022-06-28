Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$52.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

IGM stock opened at C$35.53 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$34.49 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.71. The company has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$865.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.1246778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

