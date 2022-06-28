Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $99.00

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

ITT stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 78,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

