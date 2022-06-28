Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $165.70

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.70.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,118,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

