Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $19.18

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

LBRT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.