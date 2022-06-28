Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $8.45

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU opened at $6.28 on Friday. Lufax has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.08.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.