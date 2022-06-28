Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $144.75

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $226.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.