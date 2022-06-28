Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target at $40.19

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMRF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 3.12.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

