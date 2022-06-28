Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$50.82

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.53.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 230 shares of company stock valued at $10,434 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Shares of PPL opened at C$45.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.14. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0266504 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

