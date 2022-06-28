Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $55.86

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

