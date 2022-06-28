Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $66.76

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.