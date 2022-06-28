Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) PT at $60.14

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.