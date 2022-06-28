Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $28.75

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STER. Barclays cut their price target on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,656,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.