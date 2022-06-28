Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT at $124.89

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.