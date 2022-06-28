Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) PT at GBX 224.29

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.29 ($2.75).

A number of brokerages have commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TUI stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.36. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.40 ($4.91). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

