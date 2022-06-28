Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,281.67

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,281.67 ($15.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.70) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.66) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.54) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

LON:WPP opened at GBX 827.40 ($10.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 783.20 ($9.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,036.51.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

