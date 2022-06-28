Analyzing Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99% Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96%

This table compares System1 and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.60 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -17.57

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Risk and Volatility

System1 has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for System1 and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.10%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 88.01%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alithya Group beats System1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

