Analyzing Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30% CFN Enterprises -297.94% -7,267.03% -173.79%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 606.52%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.20 $2.20 million ($0.04) -34.50 CFN Enterprises $3.16 million 8.56 -$12.21 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. Its services are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

