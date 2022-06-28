Analyzing William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 14.09% 1.90% 0.49% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.79% 0.14% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for William Penn Bancorporation and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Volatility and Risk

William Penn Bancorporation has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $28.16 million 6.18 $3.78 million $0.27 42.89 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.51 $90,000.00 ($0.09) -113.33

William Penn Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business administration loans, and CDARS. In addition, the company provides business credit cards, mobile deposits, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, wire transfers; and notary public, night depository, and cash management services, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. The company offers its services through twelve full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington and Camden Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

