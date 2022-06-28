Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 217,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 135,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

