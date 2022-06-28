Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 255,995 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Antares Pharma by 97.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Antares Pharma by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 77.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 97,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.