Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

