Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

AMAT opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

