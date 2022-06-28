Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 165,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

