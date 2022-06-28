Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,473 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 2.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.27.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

