Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.