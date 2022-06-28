Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,965 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

