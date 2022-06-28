Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.44 and its 200 day moving average is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

