Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

