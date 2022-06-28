Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.65 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 271,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 5.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

