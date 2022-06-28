Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19,347.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,534,000.
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
