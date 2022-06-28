Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.