Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

