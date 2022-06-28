Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 570,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,639,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after buying an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

