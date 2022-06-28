Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

